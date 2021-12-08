SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports first Omicron variant cases

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 11:08 am
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health said four members from a single household have screened positive for the Omicron variant of concern. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health said four members from a single household have screened positive for the Omicron variant of concern. Aurore marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

The first cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Health said Wednesday that four members from a single household with a travel history to one of the 10 counties of concern identified by the Canadian government have screened positive for the Omicron variant of concern.

Read more: Canada expands travel ban, seeks booster guidance

The ministry said their location is not being disclosed as it would risk identifying the individual.

Health officials said the four individuals and their close contacts have been identified and are currently isolating.

They added that contact investigations that are underway have confirmed the risk of community transmission is low.

Read more: Booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Omicron variant, company says

The ministry said if contact investigations determined there was a risk of community transmission, additional information would be provided to residents to self-monitor or self-isolate and seek testing.

Canada has restricted travel from 10 African nations due to the Omicron variant: South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt.

Click to play video: 'Omicron COVID-19 variant can partially evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, South African study finds' Omicron COVID-19 variant can partially evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, South African study finds
Omicron COVID-19 variant can partially evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, South African study finds
