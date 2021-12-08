Impaired driver pulls over to eat chicken wings after crash: Bracebridge OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a man was charged with impaired driving and failing to report an accident following a crash in Gravenhurst.

OPP said they were called to a crash on Muskoka Road 169 after a driver reportedly failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m.

After 30 minutes, police said they got a second call about a vehicle stopped in an intersection on the same road.

Bracebridge OPP officers found the driver behind the wheel eating chicken wings. According to police, he was allegedly unaware of the collision.

“Officers will continue to patrol our roadways and trails and those drivers found impaired by alcohol or drugs will have a date in criminal court, have their driver’s licence suspended immediately for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days,” the OPP said in a news release.

“Be responsible and make good decisions, and help others make good decisions too.”

#BbrOPP locate an impaired driver stopped in the middle of an intersection in Gravenhurst. Driver hit another car and then stopped here to finish his chicken wings. #Drivesober. ^tm pic.twitter.com/JDrU2LU6jK — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 8, 2021

William Newlove, 67, from Muskoka Lakes, faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, having a blood alcohol content of over 80 mg and failing to report an accident.