Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driver pulls over to eat chicken wings after crash: Bracebridge OPP

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 11:48 am
Impaired driver pulls over to eat chicken wings after crash: Bracebridge OPP - image View image in full screen
Twitter / Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say a man was charged with impaired driving and failing to report an accident following a crash in Gravenhurst.

OPP said they were called to a crash on Muskoka Road 169 after a driver reportedly failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m.

After 30 minutes, police said they got a second call about a vehicle stopped in an intersection on the same road.

Bracebridge OPP officers found the driver behind the wheel eating chicken wings. According to police, he was allegedly unaware of the collision.

Read more: Ontario woman with 5 children in car charged with impaired driving, police say

“Officers will continue to patrol our roadways and trails and those drivers found impaired by alcohol or drugs will have a date in criminal court, have their driver’s licence suspended immediately for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days,” the OPP said in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Be responsible and make good decisions, and help others make good decisions too.”

 

William Newlove, 67, from Muskoka Lakes, faces charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, having a blood alcohol content of over 80 mg and failing to report an accident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagOntario Provincial Police tagBracebridge OPP tagGravenhurst tagMuskoka Lakes tagChicken Wings tagImpaired Driving Ontario tagMuskoka Road tagMuskoka Road 169 tagWilliam Newlove tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers