N.S. police charge driver in fatal crash after making highway U-turn

The Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a woman after a fatal collision on a highway Tuesday afternoon.

Police, fire, and EHS responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Falmouth just before 1 p.m., the RCMP said in a release.

“Police learned that a white car had been travelling east on Hwy. 101 when it attempted a U-turn across the highway. A grey car that had also been travelling east on Hwy. 101 swerved in an attempt to avoid the white car and lost control,” it said.

“A third vehicle that had been travelling west on Hwy. 101 collided with the white car attempting the U-turn. The white car then fled the scene.”

The white car was found a short distance away won Payzant Bog Road and the driver, an 82-year-old West Hants woman, was arrested at the scene without incident. She was uninjured.

The driver of the grey car, an 82-year-old man from West Hants, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS, where he died a short time later.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 63-year-old woman from Dartmouth, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The woman who was arrested was later released on conditions, which include not being allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

She was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

She will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date, the release said.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

The highway was closed for several hours on Tuesday but has since reopened.

