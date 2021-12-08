Trudeau says Beijing Winter Olympic boycott decision coming ‘later today’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government will announce a decision later Wednesday on whether to join allies in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“For the past many, many months, we’ve been talking about our approach with allies around the world. We know that on issues like this, it is important to make sure that, that we are working with our allies, in line with our allies,” said Trudeau when asked by reporters when Canada will make a decision.

“We will have an announcement to make a little later today.”

READ MORE: Australia, U.K. join U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Calls have been growing over recent days as Canada’s closest allies have announced their plans not to send official representatives to the Beijing Olympics in February as part of a diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights abuses, particularly against the Uyghur ethnic minority.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States, the U.K., and Australia all announced their decisions this week.

What is a diplomatic boycott?

A concept of a diplomatic boycott is different from that of an broader boycott.

Whereas a normal boycott typically would see everyone involved in an event pledge not to take part, the concerns around an outright boycott of the Beijing Olympics is that it would unfairly penalize athletes who want to compete this year in China despite the country’s human rights abuses.

Athletes train intensely for years in order to qualify for the Olympics.

READ MORE: U.S. ambassador to Canada expects countries to be ‘aligned’ over Beijing Olympics boycott

A diplomatic boycott, on the other hand, refers specifically to non-athletes. It would see countries that agree to take part in a boycott pledge not to send diplomatic missions or representatives to attend the ceremonies and the events themselves

Normally, participating countries typically do send official representatives from their governments.

For example, former Canadian governor general David Johnson attended the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for six days as the country’s official representative.

READ MORE: Peng Shuai: Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over concerns

But China is facing growing global pressure over its persecution of the Uyghurs, its crushing of internal dissent — including in Hong Kong — and the arbitrary detentions of two Canadians, who have since been released, in what was widely viewed as a hostage-taking.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the regime’s disregard and aggression towards the rules-based international order have sharpened concerns among a growing number of countries about the need to come together to challenge Beijing’s conduct publicly.

Added into the mix are international fears for the wellbeing of tennis star Peng Shuai, who disappeared from public view last month after she alleged that a high-ranking Chinese official had sexually assaulted her.

Concerns about her safety have since led the Women’s Tennis Association to suspend tournaments in China.

2:06 Tennis star Peng Shuai missing after accusing Chinese politician of sex assault Tennis star Peng Shuai missing after accusing Chinese politician of sex assault – Nov 18, 2021