Toronto medical officer of health taking leave of absence

Toronto’s medical officer of health says she is taking a leave of absence as she is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday.
Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement Tuesday that she had a routine screening mammogram during the summer months and follow-up tests which identified precancerous cells.
“These cells need to be removed through surgery, which I am scheduled to undergo tomorrow. Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery,” De Villa said.
“My story is not unique. Women throughout Toronto receive news like this every day. I want you to know that I am receiving great care and that Toronto Public Health is in good hands with our Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, who will be Acting Medical Officer of Health in my absence.”
De Villa said she is planning to return to work on Dec. 20.
She called on Torontonians to participate in recommended screening programs.
“I am grateful that I took the time to get screened as it has allowed me to have early detection and treatment,” she said.
Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement on Twitter, wishing De Villa “all the best” as she undergoes her surgery.
“I have no doubt she will make a speedy recovery and I look forward to continuing to work with her upon her return,” Tory said.
