Weather

Okanagan weather: Precipitation returns for weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 1:26 pm
The risk of more mixed precipitation returns during the day on Saturday. View image in full screen
The risk of more mixed precipitation returns during the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

After a wet start to the first week of December, drier weather will slowly start breaking through this week.

For Thursday, temperatures will rise to just above freezing before falling to around -9 C overnight.

The risk of a few more flurries returns to finish the week on Friday afternoon, with a daytime high hovering around the freezing mark.

There is a decent chance of some snow flurries Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a decent chance of some snow flurries Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Mixed precipitation is expected on Saturday, as temperatures climb into the mid-single digits.

The potential for precipitation diminishes on Sunday, with a chance of some late-day sunny breaks, as the mercury makes its way just above freezing in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger into the day on Monday, with a chance of flurries as daytime highs hover around freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

