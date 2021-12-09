Okanagan weather: Precipitation returns for weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

After a wet start to the first week of December, drier weather will slowly start breaking through this week.

For Thursday, temperatures will rise to just above freezing before falling to around -9 C overnight.

The risk of a few more flurries returns to finish the week on Friday afternoon, with a daytime high hovering around the freezing mark.

View image in full screen There is a decent chance of some snow flurries Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Mixed precipitation is expected on Saturday, as temperatures climb into the mid-single digits.

The potential for precipitation diminishes on Sunday, with a chance of some late-day sunny breaks, as the mercury makes its way just above freezing in the afternoon.

Clouds will linger into the day on Monday, with a chance of flurries as daytime highs hover around freezing.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

