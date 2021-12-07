Menu

Canada

Kingston police drug unit arrests 4 in trafficking investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 1:20 pm
Kingston police say drug unit officers found fentanyl, meth and cash in a Division Street home late last month during a drug raid. View image in full screen
Kingston police say drug unit officers found fentanyl, meth and cash in a Division Street home late last month during a drug raid. Kingston police

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after a raid in Kingston, local police say.

According to a police news release sent Tuesday, officers from the Kingston police drug enforcement unit entered a home on Division Street on Nov. 18 with a warrant.

Read more: $600K worth of various drugs, cash seized in Kingston trafficking investigation

Several people were found inside the home. During the search, police say officers found fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, evidence of drug trafficking and cash.

Steven Lachapelle, 45, Jennifer Thompson, 39, Santana Wallace-Truesdell, 26 and Matthew Marlikoswski, 53, all from Kingston, face various drug trafficking charges.

