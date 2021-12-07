Kingston police drug unit arrests 4 in trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after a raid in Kingston, local police say.

According to a police news release sent Tuesday, officers from the Kingston police drug enforcement unit entered a home on Division Street on Nov. 18 with a warrant.

Several people were found inside the home. During the search, police say officers found fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, evidence of drug trafficking and cash.

Steven Lachapelle, 45, Jennifer Thompson, 39, Santana Wallace-Truesdell, 26 and Matthew Marlikoswski, 53, all from Kingston, face various drug trafficking charges.