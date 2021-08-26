$600K worth of various drugs, cash seized in Kingston trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people were arrested and hundreds of thousands worth of drugs and cash was seized during a cocaine trafficking investigation in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police’s street crime unit, along with canine unit and emergency response team officers, searched two homes on Wellington and Ontario streets on Aug. 18.

Police say they seized a large quantity of various drugs, including: cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, codeine, LSD, Oxycontin, psilocybin mushrooms, hash, THC oil, cannabis edibles and processed cannabis.

Read more: Kingston Police charge 3 people after a drug bust

They also say they found a large amount of cash at the homes. All items seized added up to about $600,000, police say.

Matthew Campbell, 23, Matthew Wildsmith, 22 and Krittanai Vongsuttachit, 27, all from Kingston, were jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking the above-mentioned substances as well as possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

2:43 Fact or Fiction: Will decriminalizing and regulating illegal drugs save lives in Ontario? Fact or Fiction: Will decriminalizing and regulating illegal drugs save lives in Ontario? – Jan 13, 2021