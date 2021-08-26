Menu

Canada

$600K worth of various drugs, cash seized in Kingston trafficking investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 12:37 pm
A cocaine trafficking investigation led Kingston police officer's to two homes last week, where they seized hundreds of thousands worth of drugs and cash, police say. View image in full screen
A cocaine trafficking investigation led Kingston police officer's to two homes last week, where they seized hundreds of thousands worth of drugs and cash, police say. Kingston police

Three people were arrested and hundreds of thousands worth of drugs and cash was seized during a cocaine trafficking investigation in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police’s street crime unit, along with canine unit and emergency response team officers, searched two homes on Wellington and Ontario streets on Aug. 18.

Police say they seized a large quantity of various drugs, including: cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, codeine, LSD, Oxycontin, psilocybin mushrooms, hash, THC oil, cannabis edibles and processed cannabis.

They also say they found a large amount of cash at the homes. All items seized added up to about $600,000, police say.

Matthew Campbell, 23, Matthew Wildsmith, 22 and Krittanai Vongsuttachit, 27, all from Kingston, were jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking the above-mentioned substances as well as possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

