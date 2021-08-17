Kingston Police charge 3 people after a drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A local woman is one of three charged after a drug bust by Kingston Police.

During the raid, police seized cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, cash and a loaded pistol. Police say the drugs have a street value at $8,000.

Police have charged 27-year-old Kate-Lynn Sweet of Kingston, along with 18-year-old Jahrich Brewster and another male, who is a young offender and cannot be identified. Both are from the Greater Toronto Area.

Advertisement