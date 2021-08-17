Elderly pedestrian seriously injured in collision with SUV: Ottawa police

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Ottawa’s south end Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Police were called to the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and an SUV at the intersection of Bank and Lamira streets, just south of Billings Bridge, around 1:10 p.m.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, suffered injuries to her lower extremities and was listed in “very serious” condition, according to a spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was also taken to hospital but did not show signs of physical injury, the spokesperson added.
Lanes are restricted on Bank Street southbound between Belanger and Rockingham avenues.
Police remain on scene as part of their investigation into the collision.
