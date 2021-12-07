Amazon Web Services seeing widespread outages, impacting major websites: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is facing a major outage that’s impacting websites and services for universities, governments and companies, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press is also impacted by the outage, they said in a tweet. Downdetector — a website that tracks outages — showed more than 14,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon said in a report on its service health dashboard, adding that it has identified the cause and was working to resolve the issue.

This would be the third outage for the company this year.

AWS provides servers, storage, email and a number of other services to these platforms — effectively keeping large parts of the internet running. The outage is impacting user access to a wide variety of platforms.

Amazon’s web services are among the most widely used, including by the Canadian federal government. Some of the major websites that users reported as experiencing outages Tuesday include the popular streaming service Disney+, the messaging platform Slack, the digital wallet service Venmo and the stock trading service Robinhood.

While the cloud service was down, the internet’s appetite for memes was not. Users quickly took to Twitter to share their unfiltered feelings about the massive outage.

Can’t work because Amazon is down. Can’t order Christmas presents because Amazon is down. pic.twitter.com/NMhwOZjE32 — Misery Loves Company (@hertruesoul) December 7, 2021

Me running to Twitter to confirm Amazon is down. pic.twitter.com/guu1sz5MBv — News and Weather (@newsandweather5) December 7, 2021

Some looked on the bright side of the outage, framing it as a potential savings opportunity ahead of the holidays.

Y’all’s credit cards when Amazon is down. pic.twitter.com/7AatQECvnX — Beks the Halls with the Entrails of Her Enemies (@BekahBunnie) December 7, 2021

Amazon is down. I guess this is the divine intervention that my bank account needed for the holidays. 😩 #amazon #amazondown pic.twitter.com/snskZBnHvi — 🤍Ebony🤍 (@nurse_ebony_) December 7, 2021

Others poked fun at the company itself.

“The sound of silence” — because Amazon music is down. — Mike F (@MikeF369) December 7, 2021

— with files from Reuters, The Associated Press