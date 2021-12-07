Northern wellness camp gets funding boost from Saskatchewan government

Send this page to someone via email

The manager of Kineepik Métis Local #9 says a one-time grant from the Saskatchewan government will help with infrastructure upgrades at a wellness camp.

Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp, near Pinehouse, provides land-based health intervention to address alcoholism, suicide rates and overdose deaths in northern Saskatchewan communities.

Kimberly Smith said the $337,000 funding from the province will complement support the camp has received from other parties, including the Northern Village of Pinehouse and Métis Nation of Saskatchewan.

“We are extremely happy to be a recipient of the funds from the Government of Saskatchewan,” Smith said in a release.

“The infrastructure upgrades will enable northern residents to access this culturally-based wellness program year-round.”

Part of the funding will be used to winterize the camp to allow programming to run year-round.

Officials said expanding services into the winter months will mean they can serve up to 90 people a year, 30 more than the current capacity, in 15-person cohorts.

The camp is also the site of a four-year project by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), which is looking at unique addictions and recovery programs that recognize the connection to the land that is part of the Indigenous culture.

The project is focusing on developing a culturally responsive model that can inform future programming and be adopted across the province.

Saskatchewan Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said it is vital for people to have access to “culturally sensitive addictions support that meet their recovery needs.”

“As a result, I’m pleased we are able to provide funding that allows Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp to participate in the CIHR research project — and to expand their services year-round, providing northern residents with greater access to important addictions and recovery services.”

The camp’s healing philosophy includes Western addictions education and traditional Indigenous teachings.

