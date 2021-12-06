SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

SPSA says rapid COVID-19 tests’ expiration date extended

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 6:28 pm
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says the expiry date for BD Veritor System kits has been extended. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says the expiry date for BD Veritor System kits has been extended. (Getty Images)

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is clearing up questions about COVID-19 self-test kits with an extended expiry date.

On Oct. 18, Health Canada authorized a shelf life expansion from 12 to 16 months to the BD Veritor System for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

SPSA said the packaging was not updated to reflect the change as it wasn’t requested by the manufacturer.

“In Saskatchewan, information is sent out to each distribution site with these kits to explain the apparent discrepancy and to alleviate any confusion,” read a SPSA statement provided to Global News on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we cannot speak as to why a client was not informed about the extension of the expiry date for these tests.”

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 tests available at 41 Co-op locations in Saskatchewan

SPSA said the 16-month shelf life applies to both newly bought BD Veritor System testing devices as well as those that were previously purchased and have not yet been utilized.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan seeing COVID-19 testing business boom' Saskatchewan seeing COVID-19 testing business boom
Saskatchewan seeing COVID-19 testing business boom – Nov 23, 2021
