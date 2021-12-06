SPSA says rapid COVID-19 tests’ expiration date extended

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is clearing up questions about COVID-19 self-test kits with an extended expiry date.

On Oct. 18, Health Canada authorized a shelf life expansion from 12 to 16 months to the BD Veritor System for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2.

We've had a # of inquiries about "expired" self-test kits.

IMPORTANT❗️- The expiration date was extended by Health Canada (if the expiry date ends in 2021, the new expiry date is old date + 10 mo). We're sorry that a letter explaining this was missed in some kits. They are safe. — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) December 6, 2021

SPSA said the packaging was not updated to reflect the change as it wasn’t requested by the manufacturer.

“In Saskatchewan, information is sent out to each distribution site with these kits to explain the apparent discrepancy and to alleviate any confusion,” read a SPSA statement provided to Global News on Monday.

“Unfortunately, we cannot speak as to why a client was not informed about the extension of the expiry date for these tests.”

SPSA said the 16-month shelf life applies to both newly bought BD Veritor System testing devices as well as those that were previously purchased and have not yet been utilized.

