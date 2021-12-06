Menu

Weather

Heavy rain, wind and snow in forecast for Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 6:29 pm
Click to play video: 'How this year’s winter could look like the snowy, stormy 2007-08' How this year’s winter could look like the snowy, stormy 2007-08
When preparing a winter forecast, analog years are chosen – these are winter seasons when a similar meteorological set up was in place – including sea surface temperatures (La Niña or El Niño) and teleconnections, which are weather patterns in one part of the world that have ramifications thousands of kilometres away. Ross Hull shows us how this upcoming winter season in Eastern Canada may have similar patterns to the winter of 2007-08 – Oct 26, 2021

Nova Scotia could face some wild weather this week.

Parts of the province are currently under wind and rainfall warnings, while Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about potentially significant snowfall for the entire province.

Read more: Thousands of Nova Scotians in the dark as wind, torrential rain hits the Maritimes

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain — between 30 and 50 mm — for the Atlantic coast from Halifax County to southern Cape Breton.

The rain is expected to spread east to Cape Breton Monday evening.

It will end by Tuesday morning for mainland Nova Scotia and near noon for Cape Breton.

Strong, damaging winds are also forecast for that area. Maximum gusts of between 90 and 100 km/h from a southerly direction are expected through Tuesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast December 6, 2021' Global News Morning Forecast December 6, 2021
Global News Morning Forecast December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the national forecaster also says a deepening low pressure system could bring snow across Nova Scotia from “from southwest to northeast Wednesday evening, as it tracks south of the province.”

Up to 15 cm could fall.

“There remains considerable uncertainty with regards to the track of the low, however at this time the highest snowfall amounts are expected along the Atlantic coast.” the special weather statement reads.

“Conditions will improve from west to east on Thursday.”

