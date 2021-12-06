Heavy rain, wind and snow in forecast for Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia could face some wild weather this week.

Parts of the province are currently under wind and rainfall warnings, while Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about potentially significant snowfall for the entire province.

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain — between 30 and 50 mm — for the Atlantic coast from Halifax County to southern Cape Breton.

The rain is expected to spread east to Cape Breton Monday evening.

It will end by Tuesday morning for mainland Nova Scotia and near noon for Cape Breton.

Strong, damaging winds are also forecast for that area. Maximum gusts of between 90 and 100 km/h from a southerly direction are expected through Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster also says a deepening low pressure system could bring snow across Nova Scotia from “from southwest to northeast Wednesday evening, as it tracks south of the province.”

Up to 15 cm could fall.

“There remains considerable uncertainty with regards to the track of the low, however at this time the highest snowfall amounts are expected along the Atlantic coast.” the special weather statement reads.

“Conditions will improve from west to east on Thursday.”