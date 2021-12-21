Global BC holiday programming 2021

With the holidays just around the corner, Global BC is excited to bring you some of our festive specials and encore presentations airing on Global BC & BC1 from Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, 2022.
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
SQUIRE’S PLAYS OF THE YEAR
An annual best of the best in the world of sports – from the best goals to the fanciest tricks.
- Dec. 27 at 11:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m., 6 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 2 at 1:30 a.m. & 5 p.m. (BC1)
SQUIRE’S STORIES
Watch as Squire Barnes reports over the past year!
- Dec. 25 at 4 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:00 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 11:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. (BC1)
2001 BC Year In Review
Global News takes a look back of BC’s top news stories in 2021.
- Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. (on BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at midnight & 3:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
IN COVERSATION WITH ADRIAN DIX & DR. BONNIE HENRY
- Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 2 a.m. & 4:00 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
An in-depth interview with Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth.
- Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 2 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
Global BC’s Jay Durant shares the unique stories and people of B.C.
- Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m. & 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 10:30 p.m. 11:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 11:00 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 28 at 11:00 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 2:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 11:30 p.m. (BC1)
Consumer Matters’ Reporter Anne Drewa shares some of the best consumer advice stories.
- Dec. 25 at 1 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 6:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 2 at 11:30 a.m. (BC1)
Sharing stories that brought communities and businesses in B.C. together.
- Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. & 4:30 a.m. (BC1)
IN CONVERSATION WITH THE PRIME MINISTER
Global News’ Ottawa Bureau Chief & Host of The West Block Mercedes Stephenson sits down with a year-end interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 2:30 a.m. (BC1)
ENCORE PRESENTATIONS
2021 GLOBAL NEWS & 980 CKNW LEADERSHIP SERIES
The Leadership Series is an in-depth interview with leaders in the community.
A one-on-one interview with Tk’emlups Te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir
- Dec. 25 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. (BC1)
A one-on-one interview with Surrey School Superintendent Jordan Tinney
- Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. (BC1)
A one-on-one interview with Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini
- Dec. 25 at 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. (BC1)
A one-on-one interview with Iskwew Air Founder & CEO Teara Fraser
- Dec. 25 at 5:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 3 at 11:30 a.m. (BC1)
BEST OF GLOBAL NEWS WEEKEND
- Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
DISRUPTION: 20 YEARS OF GLOBAL NATIONAL
Re-watch the one-hour special documentary on the 20th anniversary of Global’s flagship news program, Global National.
- Dec. 25 at 6 a.m. & 8 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 3 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
Please note that some of these programs may be preempted due to press conferences or breaking news.
Some of the air times might change. Refer to your local guide for details.
