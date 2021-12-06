SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Niagara Regional Police to implement vaccination policy for members

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 4:49 pm
Niagara police are set to implement a vaccination policy for members in mid-December, according to its acting chief. View image in full screen
Niagara police are set to implement a vaccination policy for members in mid-December, according to its acting chief. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are using a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the province and the emergence of new variants of concern as reasoning for the implementation of a vaccination policy for members.

In a release on Monday afternoon, the service said members will be required to provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 17.

“A vaccination policy will ensure the on-going health and safety of our members, along with the community that we serve, ” acting chief Brett Flynn said in a statement.

“This policy is one piece of the puzzle to reassure our members as well as members of the public.”

Read more: Quebec man accused of using kitchen stool in Niagara Falls assault

The policy will make accommodations for those unable to be vaccinated due to a “protected ground” under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Members not fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, or who choose not to get a COVID vaccine, will be subject to regular rapid-antigen tests, according to Flynn.

Staff electing not to be vaccinated or tested will be placed on non-disciplinary unpaid leave.

The NRPS revealed it was mulling over a potential vaccination policy in late October during a police services board meeting.

Insp. Rob LaPlante reported to regional staff the service had begun discussions on its potential implementation with the Niagara Region Police Association.

