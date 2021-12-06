Niagara Regional Police to implement vaccination policy for members

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) are using a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the province and the emergence of new variants of concern as reasoning for the implementation of a vaccination policy for members.

In a release on Monday afternoon, the service said members will be required to provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 17.

“A vaccination policy will ensure the on-going health and safety of our members, along with the community that we serve, ” acting chief Brett Flynn said in a statement.

“This policy is one piece of the puzzle to reassure our members as well as members of the public.”

The policy will make accommodations for those unable to be vaccinated due to a “protected ground” under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Members not fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, or who choose not to get a COVID vaccine, will be subject to regular rapid-antigen tests, according to Flynn.

Staff electing not to be vaccinated or tested will be placed on non-disciplinary unpaid leave.

The NRPS revealed it was mulling over a potential vaccination policy in late October during a police services board meeting.

Insp. Rob LaPlante reported to regional staff the service had begun discussions on its potential implementation with the Niagara Region Police Association.