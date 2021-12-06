Veteran Kingston Police officer faces charges related to Gananoque, Ont. incident: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a veteran member of the Kingston Police, stemming from an alleged incident in Gananoque, Ont.

Fifty-eight-year-old Dan Mastin, an inspector with Kingston Police, has been charged with ‘harassing communication.’

OPP say they launched an investigation after an adult woman notified them of unwanted communication.

Kingston police chief Antje McNeely confirmed that Mastin has been suspended with pay in accordance with the police services act.

The 33-year veteran officer will appear in front of a Brockville judge on Dec. 17.

