After death of cousin by suicide, Lac La Ronge Indian Band councillor calls for help

A councillor from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band says the provincial government needs to do more to address what he calls a “crisis” of suicide, addiction and mental health.

Devin Bernatchez says he’s witnessing firsthand “younger and younger” people experiencing mental health crises, and says it’s gotten worse since the pandemic began. He says restrictions on day-to-day life have increased depression.

“Come onto our reserve. Come into our communities. Don’t be scared to come onto the rez,” Bernatchez said, saying there’s been a “few” suicides on or near the Sucker River reserve in the last couple of months alone.

Among other things, he says he’d like to see more mental health first aid training offered to those in positions like his. He says sometimes he’s had to communicate with someone in a mental health crisis over Facebook messenger, but adds that the “initiative should come from the ministry.”

“We’re seeing younger people taking drugs. The addictions crisis is here. It’s been an ongoing issue. When I was a teacher it was something I dealt with years ago. And now as a councillor, on the frontlines, I see it too. We’ve seen this pandemic increase the depressed state in the north more.”

Bernatchez addressed reporters in the legislative building rotunda Monday, about five weeks after his cousin took his own life.

“Since he left, it’s inspired me to try to help young people. I loved him, and it’s something I know I’m going to keep with me to help me with this work,” he said.

“And we hear a lot about reconciliation from this government, but we don’t see a lot of reconcili-‘action.’ When it comes to capacity we don’t have a lot. We need to see more programming in our communities.”

Mental health and addictions critic Doyle Vermette introduced Bernatchez in the legislature Monday.

“What is the plan to help people with mental health and addictions who can’t access the care they need during a pandemic?” Cumberland MLA Vermette asked during question period.

In response, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley touted “record” spending on mental health and addictions in the most recent budget.

He also highlighted the government’s Pillars for Life suicide prevention plan, which was debuted last year.

“It’s something we take very seriously as a government,” Hindley said.

“We know it’s something that afflicts families across Saskatchewan.”

Speaking to reporters, he admitted that the pandemic likely has made it more difficult to access mental health support for some.

“COVID-19 has presented challenges twofold in terms of creating additional stresses but also impacting services. You see that as far back as the start of the pandemic when a number of healthcare-related services, including mental health and addictions services, had to be slowed down to address some of this.”

Vermette also referenced the suicide prevention private member’s bill he first put forward in 2018 which was finally passed earlier this year.

“We talk about 180 days that they had in the legislation from April 30 to consult. I’m waiting to hear who they consulted with.”

Asked what success in suicide prevention would look like, Vermette answered: “When people reach out and say ‘I need help, a councillor or doctor,’ whoever they need should be provided when they are asking. That to me is success.”

Bernatchez invited Hindley to visit the Sucker River reserve to see what mental health conditions are like firsthand.

Hindley promised to do so in the coming months.

“We’ve buried young people in the north this year. We’re always looking for support. We’re always looking for ideas.”

While the data is preliminary, the Saskatchewan’s Coroners Service had recorded 108 suicides in the province as of Oct. 6.

Some 197 were recorded in 2020, although again that data is listed as preliminary.

The 2020 data says 47 of those who died were “First Nations Men.” That’s the highest number reported in that category since 2005.