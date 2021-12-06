Special weather statement in effect for GTA with strong wind gusts expected

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area, warning of strong wind gusts.

The weather agency said gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected Monday afternoon into the evening.

The statement said strong westerly winds are expected to develop during the afternoon hours with the passage of a cold front.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the winds will slowly diminish during the evening.

In some parts of the GTA, there is also a snow squall watch in place.

North York and Durham regions are under the watch, with Environment Canada warning of possible squalls off of Georgian Bay beginning in the evening and continuing into Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“A sharp cold front will usher in fresh arctic air this afternoon setting up ideal conditions for lake effect snow squalls,” the advisory said.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Road closures are possible.”

More than 15 cm of snow is possible in 12 hours in areas under the watch.

2:00 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Dec. 6, 2021 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Dec. 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Caledon is under a winter weather travel advisory. Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and the risk of a brief snow squall during Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Farnell said the heaviest snow will fall north of Toronto and could bring local amounts of 20 to 35 cm from Barrie to Peterborough.

“Heaviest snow amounts are also likely in Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties where visibility will also be near zero in those squalls,” Farnell said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Much colder air will remain in place through Tuesday with early-morning wind chills in the double digits below zero.

“Another major storm will impact the region next weekend with the potential for more heavy rain and wind along with near record temperatures on Saturday.”