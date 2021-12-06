Menu

News

Missing 13-year-old believed to be in Winnipeg

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 1:00 pm
Thirteen-year-old Bailey Poole is believed to be in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Thirteen-year-old Bailey Poole is believed to be in Winnipeg. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are searching for a missing teenage boy who is believed to now be in Winnipeg.

Thirteen-year-old Bailey Poole was last seen at his home in St-Pierre-Jolys around 8 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a green and grey jacket, dark shirt and pants, and had a black backpack.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build and hazel eyes.

RCMP say they received a report that he was missing just before 7:30 a.m. the next morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

