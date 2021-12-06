Manitoba reports 539 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 539 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths since Friday, led by a rise in infections found in the Winnipeg area.

In a release Monday, health officials said Winnipeg’s five-day test positivity rate has risen to 4.1 per cent, nearly double the 2.7 per cent reported in the city Friday.

Provincially, the five-day test positivity rose to 6.3 per cent Monday from 5.1 reported Friday.

The latest cases include 191 reported Saturday, 211 reported Sunday and 137 announced Monday.

The majority of Monday’s cases — 59 infections — were reported in the Winnipeg Health region.

Another 41 cases reported Wednesday come from the Southern Health region, 13 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 14 were reported in the Northern Health region and 10 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Winnipeg also saw the most new cases in the last three days, with 186 infections reported in the city since Friday.

Health data shows 70 of Monday’s cases are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 60 had been fully vaccinated.

Manitoba has now reported 1,334 deaths linked with COVID-19. The latest victims include:

a man in his 50s from the Southern Health health region linked to an outbreak at Manitoba Developmental Centre (reported Saturday);

a man in his 60s from the Southern Health health region linked to an outbreak at Manitoba Developmental Centre (reported Saturday);

a woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at Grace Hospital Surgery unit (reported Sunday);

a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health health region (reported Sunday);

a man in his 60s from the Southern Health health region (reported Sunday); and

a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Monday).

The number of Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19 climbed to 152 Monday, up from 141 reported on Friday.

There were 24 patients in ICU with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to provincial health data.

Meanwhile, health officials say a new outbreak has been declared at Lions Prairie Manor personal care home, Skyview unit, in Portage la Prairie.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 68,845 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 65,898 have since recovered, according to health data.

