Slick, snowy roads stymie commuters throughout the Central Okanagan

Motorists should apply caution Monday morning as there have been multiple reports of fender benders, crashes and standstills caused by slick roads.

“We are definitely responding to collisions and issues throughout the Central Okanagan,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in an email. “Roads (are) slippery and snow-covered and those who need to be out driving should slow down and drive to conditions. If you don’t need to be out right now, stay home and stay safe.”

This morning, semi-trucks and cars were stuck near Gormans, backing up traffic. Drive BC reported that the northbound traffic was reduced to one lane near the Glenrosa Road overpass, and an assessment was underway.

#BCHwy97 – Reports of a northbound lane closure in #WestKelowna near the Glenrosa Rd overpass. Assessment in progress, please drive with care and to conditions.#Kelowna #PeachlandBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2021

Not too far from there, on Westside Road, there was a report of a lane closure near Bear Creek Road. An assessment was also underway there.

Kelowna neighbourhoods also struggled with snow Monday morning, with multiple crashes reported. There is no word on the severity of those or whether they affected traffic.

#WestKelowna – Reports of a closure on #WestsideRoad at Bear Creek Rd. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. #Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2021

Environment Canada said snow is expected to fall throughout the morning and then end around noon.

Kelowna, Penticton and West Kelowna are expected to see about five to 10 centimetres Monday, with a high temperature of -2 C. It will pick up again in the evening and there’s a risk of freezing drizzle overnight.

Vernon is expected to have periods of snow ending near noon, then clearing, amounting to two to four centimetres when the day is over.

❄️WINTER WEATHER IS HERE❄️ With todays snowfall, travelers are reminded to please reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and ensure your vehicle is properly equipped to handle winter conditions. Road crews are working and performing winter maintenance. pic.twitter.com/5dxJSlEiSH — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2021