Weekend impaired driving arrests in Peterborough city and county

A number of impaired driving arrests were made in Peterborough city and county over the weekend, police reported Monday.

In the city, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a resident’s call about a suspected impaired driver. Officers found the suspect vehicle parked in the wrong lane in the area of Park Street South and Wilson Street.

The driver was determined to be impaired. Police also learned the man had been continually calling and verbally threatening a former spouse.

A 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts each of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (one count, spousal) and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Sunday. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic-related incident, police said.

Peterborough County

Peterborough County OPP reported arrests in three townships following traffic stops over the weekend.

Asphodel-Norwood Township:

Officers responded to a dispute in the village of Norwood around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Two suspects were located in a vehicle on Highway 7. Police determined the driver was impaired and that the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s permission.

Christine Leach, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), taking a motor vehicle without consent and mischief.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Andrew McArthur, 41, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Both were released for court appearances in Peterborough on Jan. 12.

Selwyn Township:

Officers around 10 a.m. on Friday responded to a witness reporting suspected impaired driving in the village of Lakefield. The suspect vehicle was located on the Eighth Line and the driver was determined to be impaired.

Jason Utter, 49, of Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 13.

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township:

On Friday around 1:45 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 7. Police say the driver was “suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.”

David McCracken, 60, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12.

