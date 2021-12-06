COVID-19: Fans at Peterborough Petes games at low risk of exposure after positive test

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says fans who recently attended two Peterborough Petes’ games are at low risk of exposure following a positive COVID-19 test result within the Ontario Hockey League organization.

Late Friday night, the Petes announced their home game on Saturday versus the Mississauga Steelheads was being postponed “out of an abundance of caution and due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Peterborough Petes Hockey Club.”

The OHL says per its policies it won’t disclose whether the case involves a player or staff member. Petes’ general manager Mike Oke confirms that all players and staff are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Mason McTavish invited to Team Canada world junior selection camp

On Sunday, the region’s health unit advised fans who attended the Petes’ home games on Sunday, Nov. 28 versus the Ottawa 67’s and on Thursday, Dec. 2 against the Kingston Frontenacs that there is a “very low risk” of exposure at this time connected to the positive case. The league reports 2,525 fans were in attendance on Nov. 28 and 2,611 fans on Dec. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

“All close contacts from this specific exposure have since been identified, tested, and remain in self-isolation while awaiting their results,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, the health unit’s medical officer of health. “While the risk to others who attended those games is very low, this is a strong reminder for everyone that exposures can happen in any public setting, so it’s always a good idea to monitor for symptoms and if they develop get tested and isolate immediately.”

If you attended our game on Sunday, November 28 and/or Thursday, December 2, you are deemed low risk of COVID-19 exposure by Peterborough Public Health. For more information, please click the link below ⬇️ https://t.co/GpFdtgywQn — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) December 5, 2021

The health unit is working with the Petes to ensure all public health guidelines and protocols are being followed. Piggott also noted that proof of vaccination, face masks and contact tracing are required for everyone 12 years of age and over to enter the Peterborough Memorial Centre and at all OHL-sanctioned games.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the COVID-19 vaccination is proving effective at reducing transmission of the virus, its greatest strength is preventing severe illness. Breakthrough cases can still occur,” said Piggott. “I commend the efforts of the Peterborough Petes and OHL for doing their part to mandate a strong vaccination policy and ensuring public health measures are respected to keep the hockey community, and the public at large, as safe as possible.”

On Nov. 30, the OHL announced all activities of the Sudbury Wolves were cancelled after a dozen players tested positive for COVID-19. At least three Wolves’ games have been postponed since the announcement.

The Petes said Saturday’s game will be rescheduled at a later date. Digital tickets will be reissued when the new game date is confirmed. Physical tickets will also be honoured for the rescheduled game.

More to come.

Advertisement