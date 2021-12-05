Menu

News

Joe Rich firefighters collect items for annual central Okanagan food bank drive

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 7:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Joe Rich Fire collects items for Food Bank' Joe Rich Fire collects items for Food Bank
The Joe Rich annual food drive was today -- where firefighters collected food and cash from residents for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Yasmin Gandham went along the ride with firefighters to find out what the event means to them.

The Joe Rich annual food bank drive held on Sunday brought the community together to donate food and cash to the Central Okanagan Food bank.

Residents in Joe Rich happily opened their doors to welcome firefighters who cruised around the neighbourhood collecting items.

Last year, Joe Rich Fire donated more than 740 kilograms of food and over $1,600, this year they are on track to beat that record.

Lt. Gord Bowes said that although items are still being counted, it’s looking good.

“We will have to wait for the final tally on the weight and the cash but it’s looking like right now we are on pace to beat our last year record.”

Volunteers with Joe Rich Fire said that this year donations are especially important.

“We really pride ourselves on our community engagement and COVID has really put a damper on that so this is the one event that we have been able to maintain doing. So, to be able to go out in the community and do this means everything to us,” Bowes said.

The firefighters said there is a lot of community support for them and for the cause.

“People come out say hi, the kids are waving. They want to see the lights, hear the sirens. People are usually pretty excited to see us.”

All of the donations will be loaded onto a truck and taken to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

