Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I was shocked’: Vaccinated truck driver from Ontario forced to quarantine

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Essential, vaccinated workers forced to quarantine amid new travel rules' COVID-19: Essential, vaccinated workers forced to quarantine amid new travel rules
Incoming Canadian citizens and permanent residents are facing complications upon their return at land border crossings due to issues stemming from the ArriveCAN app. But as Brittany Rosen reports, it's not only impacting leisure travellers, but essential workers as well.

Amid travel measures that have been imposed in light of the Omicron variant, it appears incoming Canadian citizens and permanent residents are facing ongoing complications upon their return at land border crossings.

Ontario truck driver Nawaz Khan said he makes two to three trips across the U.S. border each week, transporting building supplies.

However, Khan’s FAST card, which pre-clears him for customs when crossing, recently expired. This required him to drive to the U.S. in his personal vehicle to get it renewed. He was there for less than 45 minutes.

“I did the interview, I came back to the Canadian side,” Khan said.

Read more: Truckers navigate muddied health guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic, hope for vaccine priority

When he returned, border agents told Khan he had to quarantine for two weeks, despite being fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was shocked,” he said.

“I have to park my rig for almost a month,” he said. “I don’t believe I have done anything wrong.”

Khan says he was not told by officers, as of Nov. 30, all essential workers need to upload their proof-of-vaccination to the federal ArriveCAN smartphone app.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canadian truckers worry about entering U.S. due to coronavirus

“Canadians who don’t submit their information via ArriveCAN won’t be eligible for exemptions and may face additional delays at the border,” federal health minister Jean-Yves Ducos told a news conference Friday.

Yet the confusion is also being felt among non-essential workers and those who are less “tech-savvy.”

“Older people with printed copies are being forced to quarantine, where they wouldn’t have to if they had the ability to use the app. It’s simply unfair,” said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, a national seniors’ advocacy organization.

Read more: Why exempt U.S. from new travel restrictions? Feds point to low Omicron transmission

John Shields, a professor of politics and political administration at Ryerson University, said there could be a reason for this.

Story continues below advertisement

“People have been faking documents and identifying that they are vaccinated when in fact they’re not vaccinated,” Shields told Global News.

“I suspect that this is why the government has said, ‘OK, we’ll only take the electronic.'”

With vaccinated essential workers being forced into quarantine, Shields said this could lead to supply chain issues ahead of the holidays.

As for Khan, his truck sits idle, filled with undelivered products, while he sits fully vaccinated in quarantine, waiting for when he can return to work.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagTravel tagCanada tagU.S. Border tagOmicron tagVariant tagtruck drivers tagArriveCAN tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers