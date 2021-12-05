Kingston, Ont. celebrates Hanukkah with the Light Up The Night festival

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Light Up The Night festival was held in Springer Market Square on Sunday to celebrate the end of Hanukkah.

Latkas and hot chocolate helped mark the return of in-person celebrations for the holiday.

“This is fairly rare — having a whole community celebration where everyone from the area is welcome, whether you’re Jewish or not,” says Kingston Jewish Council president Debbie Fitzerman.

“And last year we came to realize how special it was when we had to change it. So this year we’re coming back, bigger and better than ever.”

Sunday marks the last night of Hanukkah, meaning all of the lights on the menorah will be lit.

“It will be bringing light,” Fitzerman says. “You know, it’s symbolic and it’s nice.”

The eighth, and final, candle is set to be lit at dusk.