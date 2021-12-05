Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Bob Dole, former U.S. senator and presidential candidate, dead at 98

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 5, 2021 12:15 pm
File - United States Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole (Republican of Kansas) addresses the White House Conference for a Drug Free America in Washington, DC, USA, on March 3, 1988. Dole died on Sunday, at the age of 98. View image in full screen
File - United States Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole (Republican of Kansas) addresses the White House Conference for a Drug Free America in Washington, DC, USA, on March 3, 1988. Dole died on Sunday, at the age of 98. Ron Sachs / CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM

Bob Dole, who overcame grievous World War Two combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in U.S. politics as a longtime Republican senator from Kansas and his party’s unsuccessful 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday. He was 98.

Dole, known for a wit that ranged from self-deprecating to caustic, died in his sleep, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said. Dole announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.

Read more: Bob Dole, 95, gets out of his wheelchair for moving salute to George H.W. Bush

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning,” the foundation said in a statement on Twitter. “He had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dole sought the presidency three times and was the Republican Party’s nominee in 1996 but lost to Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole was his party’s vice presidential nominee in 1976 on a ticket headed by incumbent President Gerald Ford but they lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter and his running mate Walter Mondale.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Bob Dole salutes the casket of George H.W. Bush in emotional moment' Bob Dole salutes the casket of George H.W. Bush in emotional moment
Bob Dole salutes the casket of George H.W. Bush in emotional moment – Dec 4, 2018

Dole, known for referring to himself in the third person, made a classic American journey from the poverty of the Great Depression of the 1930s, through World War Two battlefields to the corridors of power with a stoic Midwestern dignity.

He represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years: 1961 to 1969 in the House of Representatives and 1969 to 1996 in the Senate. Dole helped shepherd Republican President Ronald Reagan’s legislative agenda as Senate majority leader in the 1980s and spearheaded important legislation of his own.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
politics tagUS Politics tagUS News tagPolitics. News tagBob Dole tagbob dole dead tagbob dole dead news tagbob dole politics tagbob dole republican tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers