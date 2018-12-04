Bob Dole, 95, gets out of his wheelchair for moving salute to George H.W. Bush

Former U.S. senator Bob Dole, 95, offered a moving final tribute to former president George H. W. Bush on Tuesday, when he stood up from his wheelchair to salute his friend’s casket.

Dole asked an aide to help him stand for the salute on Tuesday afternoon in the Capitol Rotunda, where Bush’s casket lies in state.

Both men served in the Second World War and ran for the presidency as Republicans, although Dole was unsuccessful. Bush served one term as president from 1988-1992, before losing to Bill Clinton. Dole lost to Clinton in the 1996 campaign, after representing Kansas in Congress for 35 years.

Dole earned the Bronze Star for his valour and two Purple Hearts for suffering injuries in the Second World War. His war injuries left him with limited mobility in one arm.

George H. W. Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94.

One of Bush’s sons, Jeb, hailed Dole’s gesture on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Just incredible,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “Thank you Senator Dole.”

Bush’s eldest son, former president George W. Bush, was also present for Dole’s gesture of respect.

President Donald Trump and several other former presidents have already visited the rotunda to pay their respects.

Bush will be honoured at a funeral on Wednesday, where former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is slated to be one of the speakers.