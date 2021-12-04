Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bring the teddy bears and cheers: Edmonton Oil Kings host 14th Teddy Bear Toss

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 6:48 pm

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonton Oil Kings are back for their 14th Teddy Bear Toss Saturday evening.

The 2021 themed jerseys were unveiled this week in support of front-line workers.

Read more: Dedicated to frontline workers, Edmonton Oil Kings unveil jerseys for 2021 Teddy Bear Toss

Fans who bring five or more bears to the game will be entered to win an Oil Kings prize, according to the team.

Trending Stories

On Twitter, Rogers Place said it will be adjusting its bag policy for the one game. Clear bags to transport multiple bears will be allowed in; however, should a fan not bring a clear bag, some will be made available within the arena.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Santas Anonymous executive director Angel Benedict said the stuffed animals go a long way for the charity.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, the Teddy Bear Toss was sold out and saw the team collect a record 16,491 bears.

Tickets for Saturday’s game against the Moose Jaw Warriors are still available with puck drop at 7 p.m. All fans entering Rogers Place will have to follow COVID-19 protocols.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagWHL tagEdmonton tagEdmonton Oil Kings tagTeddy Bear Toss tagOil Kings tagEdmonton Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss tagAngel Benedict tagteddy toss tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers