Bring the teddy bears and cheers: Edmonton Oil Kings host 14th Teddy Bear Toss

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonton Oil Kings are back for their 14th Teddy Bear Toss Saturday evening.

The 2021 themed jerseys were unveiled this week in support of front-line workers.

Fans who bring five or more bears to the game will be entered to win an Oil Kings prize, according to the team.

On Twitter, Rogers Place said it will be adjusting its bag policy for the one game. Clear bags to transport multiple bears will be allowed in; however, should a fan not bring a clear bag, some will be made available within the arena.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Santas Anonymous executive director Angel Benedict said the stuffed animals go a long way for the charity.

In 2019, the Teddy Bear Toss was sold out and saw the team collect a record 16,491 bears.

Tickets for Saturday’s game against the Moose Jaw Warriors are still available with puck drop at 7 p.m. All fans entering Rogers Place will have to follow COVID-19 protocols.