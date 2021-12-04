Blizzard warnings issued for parts of southern Manitoba ahead of Sunday snow

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for parts of southern Manitoba ahead of what’s expected to be a messy Sunday.

The weather agency said winds are expected to gust anywhere from 50 to 70 kilometres per hour from the northwest. The blizzard-like conditions are expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening, lasting upwards of six hours. Visibility is expected to be as low as 400 metres.

The areas under the warning include:

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin including Roseau River

R.M. of De Salaberry including St-Pierre-Jolys and St. Malo

R.M. of Hanover including Steinbach, Niverville and Grunthal

R.M. of La Broquerie including Marchand

R.M. of Ritchot including St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe

R.M. of Ste. Anne including Richer

R.M. of Stuartburn including Zhoda Vita and Sundown

R.M. of Tache including Lorette Ste-Geneviève and Landmark

Municipality of Rhineland including Altona, Plum Coulee and Gretna

R.M. of Montcalm including St. Jean Baptiste

R.M. of Morris including Rosenort and Aubigny

R.M. of Roland including Jordan and Myrtle

R.M. of Stanley including Winkler and Morden

R.M. of Thompson including Miami Rosebank and Deerwood

The snowy Sunday is expected to leave a bone-chilling mark on the area, with Arctic air moving in. Lows are expected to be the -22 C range for much of southern Manitoba Sunday night, while highs for Monday will hover around -19 C to -22 C.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

While the city of Winnipeg is not under the warning, blowing snow is expected to be an issue in outlying areas.

Snowfall totals could range from five to 10 centimetres.

For the latest highway conditions and closures, you can check 511 Manitoba.

