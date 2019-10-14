Ontario’s Hydro One sends 25 powerline workers to Manitoba after snow storm

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro One has announced it is sending more than two dozen powerline workers to Manitoba from northern Ontario in order to help with the province’s post-storm state of emergency.

The severe weekend storm caused power outages across the province with an estimated 34,000 customers in the dark, which will mean a chilly Thanksgiving Monday for many.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this severe snow storm,” said Darlene Bradley, acting chief operating officer with Hydro One.

“Our highly skilled storm responders have a long history of restoring power during times of crisis. We are proud to share our resources to assist our neighbours during times of need.”

Manitoba Hydro said sections of its system have been so badly damaged that restoration of power could take days.

It is unclear how long Ontario’s hydro workers will stay to assist with the recovery.