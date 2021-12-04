Menu

Politics

Dueling protests held again over embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 7:06 pm
Rallies in support of and against embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu took place on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Rallies in support of and against embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu took place on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Global News

Two opposing rallies about embattled Coun. Sean Chu were held in Calgary on Saturday: the pro-Chu side gathered at Olympic Plaza while the anti-Chu group was outside city hall.

Read more: Calgary Police Commission investigating handling of historic Sean Chu allegations

Chu came under fire following a CBC News story, published days before the October civic election, alleging misconduct with a minor while he was a Calgary Police Service officer in 1997.

Chu won the Ward 4 seat by 100 votes, said he would not step down and was sworn in for his second councillor term on Oct. 25.

“We believe, for the democratic process, if elected by people, by an election, he should stay. He should have equal rights as other councillors,” said Steven Jin, a pro-Chu rally organizer.

Read more: ‘A public dressing-down’: Sean Chu not added to any Calgary city committees

Steven Harding, a Ward 4 resident who was part of the resign Chu rally, said he voted for Chu in the past — but not this time.

“He was democratically elected under the wrong pretences because information came out a day or two too late,” he said.

The CBC News story was published Oct. 15; the municipal election was Oct. 18.

“Yes, [the alleged misconduct] was 20-some-old years ago, but it speaks to the character of the person and that’s what concerns me… That kind of character doesn’t change over 20 years,” he said

“He’s been kicked off the two base committees, so I don’t have any representation in the city and that’s what pisses me off.”

Read more: No authority: Minister of municipal affairs can’t remove Calgary Coun. Sean Chu

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver previously said he does not have the authority under the Municipal Government Act to remove a duly elected member of council.

Duelling Chu rallies were also held in October.

