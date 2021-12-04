Donations pile in for London, Ont.’s Lights and Sirens Toy Drive Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Lights and Sirens Toy Drive returned in London, Ont., Saturday.

The toy drive is a partnership between Life*Spin, a charity that supports low-income families, and London’s emergency services.

The donations will be delivered to Life*Spin and will go to support children, adults and seniors living in poverty.

This year’s toy drive was held drive-thru style at the London Fire Department’s Station #1 at 400 Horton St.

“Folks come in one side of the fire hall, they get to say hi to our fire hall Santa and Sparky the Dog,” said Frances Elizabeth Moore, the president of Life*Spin’s board of directors.

“This year, we’ve had over 200 direct sponsors and we have just over 2,500 kids who are registered.”

One of this year’s donors is the London Bicycle Café, which donated over $1,700 worth of bicycle accessories and coffee.

“We wanted to make sure everybody has a really good Christmas no matter what, (and) we wanted to give back,” said Andrew Hunniford, the general manager of the London Bicycle Café.

“We selected (gifts) that meet the needs of an entire family, like coffee things and bicycle things.”

The gifts that were donated include helmets, panniers, travel mugs, lights, bells and fun accessories for the kids.

“This year, those 200 sponsors handled so many families, and (over) the next couple of days, we’re looking to meet the needs for about 1,300 more,” said Moore. “We’re about halfway there and that makes me very excited and happy the community has helped.”

The toy drive wrapped up Saturday afternoon, but those wishing to donate can do so on Life*Spin’s website.

