Canada

Business Cares Food Drive launches 22nd annual campaign in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 2, 2021 9:46 am
The 2021 edition of the Business Cares Food Drive in London, Ont., kicked off at RBC Place on Dec. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
The 2021 Business Cares Food Drive kicked off Wednesday and, for the second year in a row, there is no concrete goal.

Campaign chair Wayne Dunn said the decision recognizes the “uncertainty with the environment that we continue to be in” amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, even with no goal in 2020, the campaign brought in cash and food donations that, when combined, were the equivalent of 597,123 pounds of food — a new record. 

Read more: Nearly 600,000 people accessed Ontario food banks in a year: report

The three-week campaign begins in earnest this weekend with a drive at grocery stores from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4.

“We’re at 27 grocery stores, which is a record for sure, and we’ve added three Lowe’s stores as well. So we’re going to be at 30 stores throughout the London region, collecting food and donations this weekend,” Dunn explained, adding that the weekend is possible thanks to 800 volunteers.

While last year’s campaign was primarily virtual, aside from the grocery store weekend drive, this year’s campaign will see more of a “hybrid” model with donations online and in person.

“Any business and staff that really want to have a competition, we will pick food up from their business the three days of Dec. 17, 20 and 21. But in the meantime, it really has gone virtual with (online) donations.

Read more: London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive returns with emphasis on ‘growing’

Londoners can also take part by donating to the House to Home donation program at the Grand Theatre or by donating at the Be a Fan, Bring a Can events and the Dec. 11 and Dec. 17 London Knights games at Budweiser Gardens.

The food and donations raised through the campaign, now in its 22nd year, go to help the London Food Bank and allow it “to support over 30 other community organizations in London and area including, the Soup Kitchen, the Youth Action Centre, Atlohsa, the Unity Project, and Mission Services,” Business Cares said in a statement.

