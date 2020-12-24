Londoners set new record for 2020 Business Cares Food Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Despite it being a challenging time for London businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, the Business Cares Food Drive is reporting a record-setting number of food donations.

In total, the campaign collected 597,123 pounds’ worth of food — an increase of 34 per cent over last year’s record total for the London Food Bank and the organizations it supports.

“We didn’t know how we were going to run certain events with social distancing, we didn’t know if certain organizations were going to be able to participate, and, as a result, we intentionally didn’t set a goal for the campaign this year,” campaign chair Wayne Dunn said.

“One thing we did know, however, is that London businesses and employees always answer the call when people are in need.”

The Business Cares Food Drive reported that the campaign had a lot of momentum right from the start with a generous donation from the London Chamber of Commerce before kickoff. The campaign also enjoyed incredible support from long-time participants, including, but not limited to, the London Home Builders’ Association, the London & District Construction Association and the Golfers’ Care initiative.

“We’ve seen first-hand the impact that the pandemic has had on Londoners. More people are using our services and that’s only going to continue,” Jane Roy, co-director of the London Food Bank, said.

“It’s at times like these where we see how strong of a community we have. We’re honoured and humbled by the support and Londoners’ donations are going to have a huge impact on so many people’s lives.”