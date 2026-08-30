Woman dead after being hit by light rail train in Ontario city: police

Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a light rail train in Waterloo, Ont.
Waterloo regional police say the fatal collision happened Saturday night in the area of Dutton Drive in the north end of the city.
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There, police say they found a pedestrian who had been hit by an ION train.
Police say they attempted life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene.
The force says it investigated the crash and no charges have been laid.
The ION light rail service runs for 19 stops connecting the north end of Waterloo and the south end of Kitchener.
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