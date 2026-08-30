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Canada

Unionized GM workers to wrap up voting on tentative agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2026 5:16 pm
1 min read
A Unifor logo is seen as Unifor opens negotiations with General Motors in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. View image in full screen
A Unifor logo is seen as Unifor opens negotiations with General Motors in Toronto, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
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Unionized General Motors workers are expected to wrap up voting on a new tentative agreement Sunday.

Unifor and General Motors agreed on tentative labour contracts for more than 4,600 autoworkers in Ontario on Aug. 22.

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Union members have been voting on whether to ratify the tentative agreements over the weekend.

Unifor National President Lana Payne previously said the agreements deliver strong wage and benefit increases for those working in GM’s Oshawa assembly plant, the CAMI facility in Ingersoll, as well as operations in St. Catharines and Woodstock.

Talks between the union and automaker started earlier this month after Unifor reached an agreement with Ford.

That agreement included three per cent annual pay increases and a renewal of a no-closure agreement.

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