Canada

Environment minister to announce funding to fight invasive species in mountain parks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2021 9:37 am
Click to play video: 'Aquatic invasive species co-ordinator on illegal releasing of pet fish' Aquatic invasive species co-ordinator on illegal releasing of pet fish
WATCH ABOVE: Aquatic invasive species co-ordinator on illegal releasing of pet fish – Jun 8, 2021

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to announce funding today to fight aquatic invasive species in five mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

Guilbeault, who is scheduled to be in Banff, Alta., plans to make almost $15 million available over the next five years to prevent and manage invasive species in Banff, Jasper, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes and Yoho national parks.

Read more: Invasive species threaten natural habitat across Canada

The money is to be used for both prevention and education programs.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the parks are vulnerable to non-native species of mussels as well as the parasite that causes whirling disease in fish.

Invasive species can be spread by people enjoying mountain rivers and lakes.

Click to play video: 'Helping protect B.C.’s biodiversity' Helping protect B.C.’s biodiversity
Helping protect B.C.’s biodiversity – Aug 29, 2021

The work is also expected to support the recovery of species at risk, including westslope cutthroat trout, Athabasca rainbow trout and bull trout.

Guilbeault is in Banff after spending Friday in Calgary meeting with oil industry representatives and Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
