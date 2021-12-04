Ontario reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,053 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total case count in the province to 622,313.

For comparison, last Saturday saw 854 cases and the previous Saturday saw 728 cases.

This is an increase from Friday when Ontario hit 1,031 new COVID-19 cases — the first time the count has surpassed 1,000 in six months.

Eight more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,024. However, one death had occurred more than one month ago and was added to the data as part of a data clean-up.

The Ministry of Health reported 284 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by two from the previous day).

There are 160 patients in intensive care units due to COVID-19 (up by 14 from the previous day), and 98 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by six from the previous day).

According to the latest provincial data, 139 cases were recorded in Toronto, 101 cases were recorded in Simcoe Muskoka District, 69 in Ottawa, 59 in Peel Region, 54 in Windsor-Essex, 54 in York Region, 50 in Sudbury and Districts, All other public health units recorded under 50 cases.

Within the last 24 hours, 36,268 tests were completed. The data also reported 14,863 tests are under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3.5 per cent. This is an increase compared to last Saturday when the test positivity reached 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the province also reported 722 cases were deemed resolved Saturday. A total of 604,749 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 7,540 — up from the previous day when it was at 7,217. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

More to come.

