Snowfall warnings issued for sections of Highway 3 in B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Highway 3.

According to the national weather agency, heavy snow is expected from Friday night through to Saturday afternoon, with accumulation expected to reach 15 centimetres.

The warning stretches from Hope to Princeton, via the Allison Pass, which is located 10 kilometres west of Manning Park resort.

Environment Canada said the same warning also applies to the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt. However, that part of the Coquihalla is currently closed because of severe flood damage.

Further east, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 in the Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, where 15-20 cm is projected to fall between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Paulson Summit has an elevation of 1,446 metres, while Kootenay Pass has an elevation of 1,781 metres.

No snowfall warnings are in effect for the Okanagan, but 4-7 cm of snow are projected for the valley.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

