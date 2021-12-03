South Coast snow this weekend: Here’s what you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

The first blast of snow for the season will hit parts of the South Coast Friday night and Saturday morning.

As always, the snow will be quite variable across the region thanks to our lovely, but highly variable topography and temperatures hovering close to the freezing mark. Slight fluctuations in the temperature can make a huge difference.

At the very least, all South Coast drivers should be aware snowy, slushy or slippery conditions on the roads are expected Friday night and Saturday morning. If you don’t have proper winter tires; best to avoid travel until late Saturday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Southern Gulf Islands, southern regions of East and Inland Vancouver Island, the Malahat and Greater Victoria.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley, inland regions of the North Coast, the Coquihalla, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

View image in full screen Snow forecast for Friday night through Saturday morning. Global BC

The precipitation will likely start as rain for most regions late Friday evening or overnight and then transition to snow or wet snow as temperatures cool overnight and early Saturday morning.

Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, regions of Vancouver Island from Port Alberni to Union Bay and south could see anywhere from zero to six centimeters of snow. Higher elevations will likely receive the most.

Due to extreme weather, a warming centre with hot drinks & snacks is open at Powell Street Getaway from Dec 3-6. Additional shelter space is also available:

📍Directions Youth Services Centre

📍Tenth Church

📍Cascades Church

📍Evelyne Saller Centre

📍Langara YMCA

Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yqXhpxqImd — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 3, 2021

Areas from Maple Ridge south to Abbotsford and east through the Fraser Valley will see the majority of the snow with anywhere from five to 15 centimeters possible.

The precipitation will shift east and out of the region, late Saturday morning and many areas should be enjoying sunny breaks by the afternoon.

However, the mixed precipitation will linger in areas like Maple Ridge and the Fraser Valley into the afternoon.

Drivers should also note there is a stronger signal for the “possibility” of snow Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned for more details throughout the weekend.