44 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region, 310 active

KFL&A Public Health announced another large bump in COVID-19 cases locally Friday.

The health unit for Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington recorded 44 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing active cases to 310. Both these numbers are just below all-time highs seen in the Ontario region recently, with the most cases ever recorded in one day (47) seen on Nov. 23 and the most active cases (311) seen on Nov. 28.

Hospitalizations still remain high, with 18 people in hospital, 11 of which are in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

As of Friday, the rate of cases among unvaccinated people is nearly five times higher than among those who are vaccinated.

Over the last seven days, more than 9,100 people have been tested for COVID-19, with about 2.6 per cent of those people testing positive.

