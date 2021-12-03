Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Argos QB, 4 others questionable for east final vs Ticats after violating CFL COVID-19 protocol

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 2:52 pm

The Toronto Argonauts could be without five starters, including quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, for Sunday’s Canadian Football league (CFL) east final after officials ruled the players violated COVID-19 protocol.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the league revealed the players attended Thursday night’s Toronto Raptors game – an action prohibited by the league.

The league’s protocols, which are much stricter than those facing the general public, do not allow active players to attend large sporting events.

“Bethel-Thompson was sent home this morning from the Argos facility,” the CFL said in its statement on Dec. 3.

Read more: Province announces $3 million in funding for 2021 and 2023 Grey Cup games in Hamilton

“He must Quarantine at home for two days and two nights.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Dexter McCoil, Charleston Hughes, Llevi Noel and Jeff Richards are other Argos that attended the basketball game on Thursday.

None can attend practices or meetings in-person for two days.

All are undergoing COVID-19 PCR testing as of Friday and will do so again on Saturday.

The players will be able to suit up for Sunday’s Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, if the tests return negative.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'MLB locks out players in effort to jump start CBA negotiations, commissioner says' MLB locks out players in effort to jump start CBA negotiations, commissioner says
MLB locks out players in effort to jump start CBA negotiations, commissioner says
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFL tagHamilton news tagCanadian Football League tagGrey Cup tagTicats tagTiger Cats tagToronto Argonauts tagArgos tagBMO Field tagTim Hortons Field tagCFL Playoffs tagHamilton Tiger-Cats tagArgonauts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers