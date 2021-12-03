Argos QB, 4 others questionable for east final vs Ticats after violating CFL COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Argonauts could be without five starters, including quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, for Sunday’s Canadian Football league (CFL) east final after officials ruled the players violated COVID-19 protocol.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the league revealed the players attended Thursday night’s Toronto Raptors game – an action prohibited by the league.

The league’s protocols, which are much stricter than those facing the general public, do not allow active players to attend large sporting events.

“Bethel-Thompson was sent home this morning from the Argos facility,” the CFL said in its statement on Dec. 3.

“He must Quarantine at home for two days and two nights.”

Dexter McCoil, Charleston Hughes, Llevi Noel and Jeff Richards are other Argos that attended the basketball game on Thursday.

None can attend practices or meetings in-person for two days.

All are undergoing COVID-19 PCR testing as of Friday and will do so again on Saturday.

The players will be able to suit up for Sunday’s Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, if the tests return negative.

More to come.

