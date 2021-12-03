SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 1,355 new COVID-19 cases, highest number since mid-April

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2021 12:15 pm
Quebec is reporting 1,355 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths attributed to the virus.

It’s the highest number of new daily cases in the province since April 16, when officials reported 1,537 cases.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by three compared with the prior day, to 230, after 24 people entered hospital and 21 were discharged. The number of people in intensive care rose by four, to 57.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

Authorities say 27,893 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including around 16,000 doses to children aged five to 11.

The health department says 86 per cent of residents five and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About 89 per cent of Quebecers 12 and older are considered adequately vaccinated.

The Nunavik region in northern Quebec has the highest number of active cases per capita in the province, with 797.9 active cases per 100,000 people, followed by the Estrie region, which is east of Montreal, where there are 260.5 active cases per 100,000 people.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
