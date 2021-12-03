London-St. Thomas jobless rate falls for 5th straight month to 6.4% in November

Send this page to someone via email

The London-St. Thomas unemployment rate for November has reached a new 2021 low after falling for the fifth consecutive month.

According to Statistics Canada data released Friday, the jobless rate for the region was 6.4 per cent in November, down from 6.7 per cent in October, 7.3 per cent in September, 7.8 per cent in August, 9.1 per cent in July and a 2021 high of 10.0 per cent in June.

The latest figures show 2,600 jobs were added last month while 1,600 additional people entered the labour force. The number of people who claimed unemployment insurance because they are actively looking for work fell by 1,000.

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, climbed slightly to 65.5 per cent in November, up from 65.2 per cent in October.

