Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate hits 2021 low of 6.7% in October

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2021 9:23 am
The London, Ont., skyline, November 2020. View image in full screen
The London, Ont., skyline, November 2020. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

The London-St. Thomas unemployment rate for October was 6.7 per cent, the lowest rate recorded so far this year, down from 7.3 per cent in September.

The previous low for 2021 was February’s figure of 6.9 per cent.

Read more: Restaurants still struggling as unemployment nears pre-COVID-19 levels: industry body

Statistics Canada data reported Friday shows that 2,700 jobs were added in October and the labour force fell by roughly 900. The number of people who claimed unemployment insurance because they are actively looking for work fell by 1,800.

Since the start of the year, roughly 16,000 jobs have been added in the region.

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, was unchanged from September at 65.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian economy adds 31K jobs in October bringing unemployment to pandemic-era low

October also marks the fourth consecutive month the local unemployment rate has fallen.

The unemployment rate for London-St. Thomas in October matched the national rate, which was also 6.7 per cent, as the Canadian economy added 31,000 jobs in October.

Provincially, Statistics Canada reported Ontario’s jobless rate for October at 7.3 per cent.

with a file from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Statistics Canada tagUnemployment tagjobless rate tagStats Can tagLondon-St. Thomas taglondon economy taglondon jobless rate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers