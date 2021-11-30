Menu

Economy

Consumers drove third-quarter economic growth as COVID-19 restrictions eased

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland confident in Canada’s economy amid global supply chain issues' Freeland confident in Canada’s economy amid global supply chain issues
Canada's Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland was asked if Canadians should be worried about the availability of goods heading into the holiday season on Thursday, and expressed her confidence in Canada's economy. "I think Canadians should be confident in Canada. They should confident in themselves. They should be confident in the resilience our country has demonstrated and confident in the robustness of our economic recovery – Oct 14, 2021

The economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year as COVID-19 restrictions eased and household spending rose, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The result is a turnaround for an economy that shrank in the second quarter, and outpaced economists’ expectations for growth in real gross domestic product between July and September.

Statistics Canada said the growth in household consumption for the quarter was one of the largest on record and outpaced the growth in disposable income, dropping the savings rate to 11 per cent from 14 per cent in the second quarter.

Read more: Trudeau throne speech lays out vision for COVID-19 rebuild with 'economy of the future'

 

Money went into high-contact services like restaurants and hotels that were the largest contributors to the quarterly gain, as restrictions eased and Canadians went back to more normal spending patterns.

The quarter ended with the economy edging up by 0.1 per cent in September.

The agency also said preliminary data suggests the economy grew by 0.8 per cent in October to start the final quarter of the year.

Statistics Canada said that with that estimate, total economic activity was about 0.5 per cent below the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada says inflation will near 5% by end of year, staying higher for longer than forecast' Bank of Canada says inflation will near 5% by end of year, staying higher for longer than forecast
Bank of Canada says inflation will near 5% by end of year, staying higher for longer than forecast – Oct 27, 2021

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld wrote in a note that the results were a welcome economic surprise, but may be overshadowed by concerns of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

He said the variant could pose a threat to the economy in the final quarter and beyond.

“The attention in upcoming days will still be on how the Omicron variant, should it prove to be vaccine resistant, might set back the timing of the next leg up for economic activity,” Shenfeld wrote.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
