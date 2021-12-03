Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stolen bike missing for 16 years returned to owner: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police find locker containing stolen bikes' Winnipeg police find locker containing stolen bikes
Winnipeg police say they have discovered a locker full of stolen bikes - and one of those bikes has been missing for 17 years.

A Winnipeg woman got an early Christmas present recently after her stolen bike, missing for 16 years, was found by police.

For the past 18 months, the Winnipeg Police Service said it received multiple reports about stolen bikes along the southern section of Pembina Highway.

“Rough data — approximately 3,000 bikes are stolen each year and sadly the vast majority are not recovered,” Const. Dani McKinnon told Global News morning Friday.

On Nov. 23, police raided a storage facility in the 500 block of Hervo Street, and found 17 stolen bikes inside.

Photo of the bikes recovered from the lockup View image in full screen
Photo of the bikes recovered from the lockup. The Winnipeg Police Service

Story continues below advertisement

Many of the bikes were high-end, said police, and five were returned to the original owners.

Trending Stories

One of those bikes was nabbed in 2005 when a woman in her 70s had her vintage bike stolen during a garage break-in.

She had registered her bike and got it back 16 years later.

Another was swiped from a 13-year-old boy while it was locked up outside of his school

“He had worked very hard to save up and pay half of the value, which was $1,000, while his parents matched the other half. His disappointment was great when it was stolen,” said police.

He was thrilled to get it back, and police credited it being registered as the reason why.

Read more: Homeowners awake to burning smell, discover break and enter, Manitoba RCMP

Mckinnon said it is beneficial to register your bike as soon as you can rather than waiting until the summer when you will actually be riding it.

“People will get bikes for gifts for Christmas but also remember, unfortunately, property crime does exist throughout the year, not just the summer,” she said

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 23, officers say they arrested a 51-year-old man in the 1000 block of Manahan Avenue.

The man is facing multiple charges and has been released on conditions.

All of the unclaimed bicycles go to the bicycle auction every April. If you believe that your bicycle may have been recovered during this investigation and it was not registered but may have unique branding or markings, call the investigators at 204-986-2878.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagThe Winnipeg Police Service tag17 stolen bikes recovered tagfive bikes retunred to owners tagregister your bike tagstolen bikes returned tagWPS returns 5 stolen bikes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers