Traffic

OPP investigate fatal crash on Cheapside Road in Haldimand County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 9:34 am
OPP say they are investigating a two vehicle crash that saw a driver die on scene at Cheapside Road in Haldimand County on Dec.2, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say they are investigating a two vehicle crash that saw a driver die on scene at Cheapside Road in Haldimand County on Dec.2, 2021. Don Mitchell/Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver died after a pair of vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in Haldimand County.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Cheapside Road near Concession 3 Road in Walpole.

“One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP said in a release on Friday.

The incident closed Cheapside Road for about eight hours.

No further details have been released by the OPP as the crash is still under investigation.

