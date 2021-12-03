OPP investigate fatal crash on Cheapside Road in Haldimand County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver died after a pair of vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in Haldimand County.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Cheapside Road near Concession 3 Road in Walpole.

“One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP said in a release on Friday.

The incident closed Cheapside Road for about eight hours.

No further details have been released by the OPP as the crash is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement