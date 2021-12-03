OPP investigate fatal crash on Cheapside Road in Haldimand County

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver died after a pair of vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in Haldimand County.
Investigators say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Cheapside Road near Concession 3 Road in Walpole.
“One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” OPP said in a release on Friday.
Trending Stories
The incident closed Cheapside Road for about eight hours.
No further details have been released by the OPP as the crash is still under investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments